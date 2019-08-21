EMORY-WHITE, Edith Carol, 79, of North Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Waverly White Sr.; parents, Richard Howard Sr. and Mildred Rebecca Emory; sister, Clara Cerveny; and brother, Richard Emory Jr. She is survived by her children, Deborah (David) Majors, Joseph White Jr., David White Sr., Mary (Rodney) Stephenson; sister, Mildred Patrick; grandsons, Isaac, Michael (Amy), Little Joe (Tammy), D.W., Allen, DJ (Kitty), Brandon, Eli; and great-grandsons, Ryan, Reese, Little Joe III and Colton Danger. She was a loving mother and granny. She enjoyed spending time with family. She was faithful in reading the Bible, praying and loved listening to Christian music. She prayed nightly for those less fortunate and always had the pastors and staff of Cornerstone Assembly of God in her prayers. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. Family will receive friends Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. A funeral ceremony will be held Friday, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Mrs. White requested that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105, http://www.stjude.org/waystohelp.View online memorial