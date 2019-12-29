ENGLAND, Louise Applewhite "Sibbie," passed away December 26, 2019, in her 100th year. She grew up in Jarratt, Virginia, and attended what is now Longwood University in Farmville. She then taught high school math for several years before marrying James N. "Jimmie" England of Waverly. They lived in Waverly and Gloucester, Virginia, and Elizabeth City, North Carolina, before moving to Richmond in 1965. Over the years Sibbie enjoyed golf, garden club, bridge and Women of the Church activities at Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church. Her husband passed away in 1986; she moved to Lakewood Manor in 2004. Sibbie is survived by her son, Nick and his wife, Mary Whitton, and son, George and his son, Clayton. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23229. Interment will be private. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Lakewood Manor Simms Center, 1900 Lauderdale Drive, Richmond, Va. 23238. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Sibbie's name to Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church.View online memorial
Service information
Dec 30
Visitation
Monday, December 30, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Woody Funeral Home - Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
Dec 31
Graveside Service
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
12:00PM-2:00PM
Cartersville Cemetery
290 VA Rte. 45
Cartersville, VA 23027
