ENGLEHART, Jacqueline Blake, passed away on October 9, 2019. She was born on February 1, 1952, to Earl and Gertrude Blake. She was preceded in death by her father, Earl J. Blake; Bernard Blake; and her husband, Linwood Bray Englehart. She is survived by her mother, Gertrude Blake; her siblings, Trudy Ledford, Peggy Knight, Johnny Blake and Susan Kierson. Jackie was a loving daughter and a carefree giving person to all who knew her. She was a devoted wife and lifetime friend to her husband, Bray. Jackie was also a wonderful "Big Sis!" She taught us much and gave us joy. She will be missed more than imagined. We will always "love her to the moon and back." Jackie was loved by many and a friend to all. She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Now that her journey is over, may she be at peace and in the arms of her Lord. A Celebration of Life will be held on November 9, at 11 a.m. at Highland Springs Church of Christ, 416 S. Kalmia Ave., Highland Springs, Va. 23075. Upon Jackie's request, memorial contributions may be made to Highland Springs Church of Christ.