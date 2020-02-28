ENGLEHART, Merna Rezende, 90, of Sandston and formerly of Port of Spain, Trinidad, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack W. Englehart. She loved bowling, crocheting, crafting, sewing and babysitting many children over the years. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Patricia Bates (Dan), Bruce Englehart (Ann) and Beth Hammill (Jimmy); grandchildren, Danny Bates, Bruce Englehart Jr., Patrick Bates, Heather Rowe, Cliff Hammill (Jessica), Lauren Bates; great-grandchildren, Hayden Rowe, Rhett and Ryder Hammill; sister, Molly Nivet; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 12 p.m. Interment will be on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Washington Memorial Park. A special thanks to her caregivers, Mrs. Diane Jackson and Ms. Ann Reid.View online memorial
