ENGLISH, Judith L., 84, of Midlothian, passed away March 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Evelyn Breidis. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Richard English; sons, Eric and Michael English; daughter, Elizabeth Decker; seven grandchildren, James, Anderson, Laura and Hannah English, Fay, Bridget and Julia Decker; daughters-in-law, Lydia, Christine and Coleen English; and son-in-law, Roy Decker. Judith lived in Puerto Rico for three years, Turkey for 10 years and Greece for seven years. She moved to Midlothian in 1979 and had resided at Brandermill Woods for the past nine years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Catholic Church of the Epiphany at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Employees at Henrico Whole Foods and a Chesterfield retirement community test positive for COVID-19
-
Virginia's coronavirus stay-at-home order: What is and is not allowed
-
Watch Gov. Northam's coronavirus update for March 30
-
A list of essential and nonessential businesses in Virginia, according to the governor
-
Home Depot, Costco limiting number of customers in stores; Home Depot, Walmart to check workers for fevers