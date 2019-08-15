ENNIS, Howard and Sandra. After 58 years of marriage, heaven embraced two angels this past week in a single car accident. Our father, Howard "Gene" Ennis II, born in Wilmington, N.C., residing in Largo, Fla., at age 75 passed away at 3:41 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019. Our mother and beloved wife, Sandra "Cindy" Ennis, born in Mechanicsburg, Pa., residing in Largo, Fla., at age 75 passed away at 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019. For information on the upcoming Celebration of Life, please contact their daughter, Cindy Dee Ennis at cennis1@tampabay.rr.com. Donations in honor of mom and dad may be made to https://www.ckgfoundation.org/donate.View online memorial