ENNIS, Shirley Merchant, 94, passed away on May 5, 2020, at Pinnacle Living, Cedarfield, in Henrico, Va. Born in Richmond, Va., in 1925, Shirley graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and went on to attend Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Va. Returning to Richmond she married James Donald Ennis of Smithfield, N.C. and together they raised two children. They were charter members of Reveille United Methodist Church. Shirley was an avid researcher of her family's genealogy and was particularly proud of her work that led to memberships in the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (Commonwealth Chapter) and the Colonial Dames of the 17th Century (Pocahontas Chapter). Even as a young child, Shirley could be found with her head in a book and would often read into the late hours of the night. She inherited a love for gardening from her father and had the most beautiful flowers around her house. In retirement, Shirley enjoyed traveling with her daughter and spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Donald Ennis; and her daughter, Catherine Dunnington Ennis. She is survived by her son, James Donald Ennis Jr. and wife, Kristina; her grandson, Sean Ennis; her granddaughter, Julia Ennis Batters and husband, Samuel; and great-granddaughter, Chloe. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the people of the Cedarfield retirement community for the love and kindness they provided to Shirley. A graveside memorial service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Friday, May 15, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cedarfield Angel Fund, in memory of Shirley: 2300 Cedarfield Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23233.View online memorial
