ENRIGHT, FLORA

ENRIGHT, Flora H., 82, went to be with the Lord on May 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, S. Thomas "Tommie" Enright Jr.; her daughter, Cynthia Enright; brother-in-law, Walter Lowe. She is survived by her children, Mark, Christine, Diane, John, Carol and Paul Enright; grandchildren, Nick Enright, Celena Belton and Jaeden Idleman; sisters, Barbara Sammons (Tommy) and Delores Lowe; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 8200 Woodman Rd., Henrico. Face masks will be required.

