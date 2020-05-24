ENRIGHT, Flora H., 82, went to be with the Lord on May 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, S. Thomas "Tommie" Enright Jr.; her daughter, Cynthia Enright; brother-in-law, Walter Lowe. She is survived by her children, Mark, Christine, Diane, John, Carol and Paul Enright; grandchildren, Nick Enright, Celena Belton and Jaeden Idleman; sisters, Barbara Sammons (Tommy) and Delores Lowe; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 8200 Woodman Rd., Henrico. Face masks will be required.View online memorial
Service information
May 28
Service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
8200 Woodman Road
Richmond, VA 23228
8200 Woodman Road
Richmond, VA 23228
