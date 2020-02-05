ENROUGHTY, Philip Michael, passed away suddenly early on Sunday morning, February 2, 2020, at the age of 34. He was predeceased by his maternal great-grandmother, Juanita H. Matthews; his paternal grandparents, Philip and Bernice Enroughty; his very loving aunt, Linda Hairfield; Cierra Fuller; and his best friend, "Snoopman." Michael was a graduate of VCU and was chef at The Daily Kitchen and Bar Carytown. His love of music took him all over the country and abroad. His awesome smile and sweet nature will be greatly missed. Michael was loved fiercely by his family and he returned that love effortlessly. He leaves behind his parents, Philip and Candice Enroughty; his grandmother, Diane Jenkins; his brothers, Joseph Enroughty, Scott Enroughty, Brian (Michelle) Enroughty; his nephew, Beckett Enroughty; his uncle, Haskell Hairfield; cousins, Marian Wright, Matt Hairfield, Kate (David) Rainey; and his very loving girlfriend, Ayla Hall; and of course "Lolly." A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, February 7, at 12 noon at Christ Ascension Episcopal Church, 1704 W. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va., with a reception immediately following in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider Christ Ascension Episcopal Church or a charity of your choice.View online memorial
