ENROUGHTY, Robert W. Jr. "Bobby," 78, of Highland Springs, went to be with the Lord on December 24, 2019. He was born on May 20, 1941, to Dorothy Ann (Leiss) and Robert W. Enroughty Sr. Bobby is survived by his two daughters, Diane Enroughty of Glen Allen, Va. and Suzanne Mckenrick of Dallas, Texas. Bobby also leaves two grandchildren, T. Shannon Mckenrick of Oklahoma City, Okla. and Michael J. Mckenrick II of Corpus Christi, Texas. He was predeceased by his parents; and his son, Robert W. Enroughty III. A Celebration of Life will be held at Atlee Church, 7171 Verdi Ln., Mechanicsville, Va., on March 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a veterans charity of your choice.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
'I learned a lot in Short Pump': Carytown Burger and Fries in Short Pump is closed
-
Richmond neighborhoods: With Creighton Court set to be demolished, residents wonder what's next
-
Racial taunts were directed at Armstrong boys basketball team during region title game, coach and AD say
-
See how Virginia's counties and cities voted in the Democratic presidential primary
-
Fairfax calls McAuliffe, Stoney 'racist'. They again say they did not plant sex assault allegations.