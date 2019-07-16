ENSCORE, Larry Thomas, 70, passed away on Monday, July 15, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Born on July 30, 1948, in Hampton, Virginia, Larry was predeceased by his parents, Ernest and Ruby Enscore. Larry is survived by his devoted wife, Mary; daughter, Brooke (David); son, Larry (Jessica); and their four children, London, Rosalie, Grayson and Sebastian. Also surviving Larry are his older brother, Emory (Carole); his younger sister, Sharen (Tom); nieces, Wendy and Kelly; nephews, Tim, Will (Sara); and their two children. Surviving in-laws include Carolyn and Bob Jewell, Nancy Rowsey; her sons, Eric and Alex (Lauren and their son, Levi). One of Larry's favorite things to do was when the whole Enscore clan would gather and go to DisneyWorld. "Sweets" (Mom), Grandpa (Dad), brothers, sisters, spouses and kids all participated in the pleasures of being together. Gregarious would best describe Larry! He knew no stranger! His passion for fishing was well known. He would gladly share his stories about the recent "monster" he had caught. For Larry's entire working career, he worked side by side with his dad at Enscore Paint Company in Hampton, Virginia. At the job, he developed lifelong friends with whom he loved to play golf. Larry and Mary married in 2003, and Larry began his new life in Henrico, Virginia. Larry had great opportunities to find new fishing holes near his new home. Boy, was he excited! Mount Vernon Baptist Church offered Larry and Mary an opportunity to have a new church family. Their ABF class and Wednesday night church were an even greater chance to socialize. The family would like to thank all of the caring staff of Bon Secours Hospice, as well as the Bon Secours Community Hospice House. Thanks also are extended to the staff at Lakewood HCS. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 11220 Nuckols Rd., Glen Allen Va. 23059, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Building Campaign at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, or Bon Secours Hospice, 8580 Magellan Pkwy. #220, Richmond, Va. 23227. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial