ENTZMINGER, Helen D. Moody, a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend to all whose lives she touched, gained her wings on Wednesday, August 7. Helen was born in Skippers, Virginia, and attended Greensville County Public Schools. After graduation, she moved to Richmond, Virginia, where she met and married Isaiah Entzminger Jr., her husband of 53 years. She gave birth to five children and enjoyed her 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Although a homemaker for most of her life, she worked in the medical field helping others, played piano for various churches and enjoyed hobbies like ceramics and the daily Word Jumble. Family, friends and others are invited to gather at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, on Wednesday, August 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Thursday, August 15, at noon in the Mimms Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will take place at a later date.View online memorial