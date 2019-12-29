EPES, Travis Harris III, 72, of Richmond, died December 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Travis H. Epes Jr.; his mother, Ann Martin Nock Epes; great-aunt, Mary Ann Epes Chandler. He is survived by his son, Travis H. Epes IV; grandson, Travis H. Epes V; and numerous cousins and lifelong friends, who remained loyal to him through his years. Travis was an avid fisherman and loved the Chesapeake Bay. The family will receive friends Friday, January 3, 2020, 2 to 4 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society.View online memorial
