EPPERSON, Scott Coleman, age 66, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Winston and Ann Coleman Epperson. Survivors include a brother, Ray Henley Epperson (Ruth); a sister, Sylvia Epperson Edwards; a niece, Karen Epperson Jones (Chris); a nephew, Andy Scott Epperson (Angie); great-nieces and nephews, Krissy, Kassy, Colton, Paislee and Jase; an aunt, Ola Jones; many relatives and friends. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Arrangements are by Williams Funeral Home & Crematory, Lawrenceville, Va. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com. Live to RideRide to Live.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Northam signals coming order on wearing masks
-
WATCH NOW: Northam 'hopeful' students will return to school in fall; read what local school districts are considering
-
WATCH NOW: A small barbecue joint is determined not to become the latest restaurant to close permanently because of coronavirus
-
'We could very well lose our restaurant in two months' — Richmond restaurants say they could crumble without more leadership from city
-
WATCH NOW: Richmond startup awarded $354 million federal contract to make ingredients for COVID-19 drugs
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Lot #997-1, asking $1500. Call 804-833-6028
Washington Memorial - 2 burial sites,present value $10,000, will sell both for $5,000. Will …