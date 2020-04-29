EPPS, Bernice Wright, departed this life April 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her sister, Aretha. She is survived by her son, Clarence Wright (Pauline); four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, four brothers, a host of nieces, including one devoted, Demetrice Jiggetts; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Thursday, April 30, 2020, from 12 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be private.

