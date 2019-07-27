EPPS, Betty Horton, departed this life July 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 60 years, Maurice Epps Jr.; four brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her son, Maurice Epps III (Leslie); three daughters, Dr. Beverly Epps, Judith Epps Wansley (Ernest) and Deborah Epps; four grandsons, Justin, Jason, and Jarrett Wansley and Maurice Epps IV; two great-granddaughters, Clara Grace and Cecelia Anne Wansley; one great-grandson, Jalen Isaiah Wansley; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where the family will receive friends Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 3 to 4 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Church, 14 W. Duval St., on Monday, at 11 a.m. Interment will take place on a later date in Quantico National Cemetery.View online memorial