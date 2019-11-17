EPPS, IRIS E. A.

EPPS, Mrs. Iris E. A., age 71, of Richmond, departed this life November 10, 2019. She is survived by her husband, LaRue Epps; one daughter, Rebecca Candice Epps-Robertson (Hunter); one son, David LaRue Epps; two grandchildren, Phoenix and Artemis Robertson; one sister, Sharon Harris (Ronnie); one brother, Russell Anderson (Rose); one aunt, Mildred Reid; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; three sisters-in-law, Cheryl Epps, Marquess Armstrong (Gregory) and Margo Epps; three brothers, Michael (Beverly), Mark and Keith Epps; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends Monday, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, 12 noon at Second Baptist Church, 1400 Idlewood Avenue, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Dr. James Harris, pastor, officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.View online memorial