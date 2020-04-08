EPPS, James Mitchell, 79, of Richmond, passed at home on April 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wingate and Viola Epps; siblings, Marshall Epps, Emma Combs, Mary Martin and Patty Epps; and his children, Annette Epps and Lisa Cole. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mildred Sheffield Epps; and brother, Gerald W. Epps (Barbara). He leaves behind many nieces and nephews. James was born on September 10, 1940, in Halifax, Virginia. He worked at Standard Parts Corporation until his retirement in 2003. James loved his collection of lawnmowers more than coming to the table to eat. His loving family and friends will greatly miss him. Due to COVID-19, there will be no service at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the SPCA. Guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
