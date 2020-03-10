EPPS, Keneisha J., departed this life March 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Kejon Edwards. She is survived by three daughters, Taquejahnae, Anniyah and Kerya; father, Kevin Epps (Vicky); mother, Chauntel Carter; grandparents, Thelma and Moses Epps and Warren and Sylvia Lee; devoted aunts, Pamela Moody and Kendra Epps; uncle, Keith Epps Sr.; a host of brothers and sisters, including Shanie, Skye, Tekoa and Arquell; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where the family will receive friends Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 6 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Temple of Judah Ministries, 2120 Venable St., on Thursday, March 12, at 12:30 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of KENEISHA EPPS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.