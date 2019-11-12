EPPS, RODNEY

EPPS, Rodney, 53, of Richmond, departed this life Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Epps. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife, Terrie Epps; daughters, Deitra and Brittany Ballard; grandchildren, Emari Carter and Tyvelle Bates Jr.; father, John Light Jr.; siblings, Lanita, Gwendolyn and Franklin Epps, Tria Thompson (Roger); sisters-in-law, Adrianne McLemore, Antoinette Ballard, Formeka Hines; brothers-in-law, Gerry and Karlton Ballard; devoted nephew, Tuan Thompson; mother and father-in-law, Delores and Webster Ballard; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life, 1 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Fifth Street Baptist Church, 1415 West Cary St. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

