EPPS, Rodney, 53, of Richmond, departed this life Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Epps. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife, Terrie Epps; daughters, Deitra and Brittany Ballard; grandchildren, Emari Carter and Tyvelle Bates Jr.; father, John Light Jr.; siblings, Lanita, Gwendolyn and Franklin Epps, Tria Thompson (Roger); sisters-in-law, Adrianne McLemore, Antoinette Ballard, Formeka Hines; brothers-in-law, Gerry and Karlton Ballard; devoted nephew, Tuan Thompson; mother and father-in-law, Delores and Webster Ballard; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life, 1 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Fifth Street Baptist Church, 1415 West Cary St. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.