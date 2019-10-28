EPPS, Thomalyn Ann, attorney, 42, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., formerly of Chesterfield, departed this life on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She leaves cherished memories to her loving parents, Dr. Thomas H. Jr. and Dr. Ruth W. Epps; brother, Dr. Thomas H. Epps III (Jean) Bear, Delaware; niece, Olivia; nephew, Thomas IV; godparents, Rev. and Mrs. Dewvaul W. Tracy Jr. (Sandra) Smithfield, Pa.; aunt, Charlene Frederick, Raleigh, North Carolina; great-aunt, Dorothy Nicholas, Richmond, Virginia; and a host of relatives and friends. Homegoing Celebration, 12 noon Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 216 W. Leigh Street, where family will receive friends from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Internment private.View online memorial