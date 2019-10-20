ERDT, Dorothy (Lohwasser), passed into Heaven on October 16, 2019, at the age of 93. She was the daughter of the late Frank A. and Anne Lohwasser; and the widow of Richard F. Erdt. She is survived by a daughter, Ann Ziegelhofer; and her son-in-law, Jack Ziegelhofer; a son, Frank Erdt and his wife, Sharon; a granddaughter, Jennifer Taylor and her husband, Danny; grandson, Mark Ziegelhofer and his wife, Nikki; and three great-grandchildren. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services at this time.

