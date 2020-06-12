ERICE, Judith Ann, of Richmond, passed away June 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Carmen D'Amore. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Erice; her children, Nickolaus (Grace) and Symphony; her mother, Ronda; siblings, John, Jimmy, Joe and Jan; grandchildren, Adam and Lucie; also many other loving family members and friends. She was a devoted mother, who loved all children and her music. She celebrated Christmas every day in her heart. All services will be private. For condolences, see blileys.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Goochland Family YMCA.View online memorial
