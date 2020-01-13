ERMINIO, Francis A., age 76, of Midlothian, Va., formerly of Leckrone, Pa., passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Francis was born on July 15, 1943, in Leckrone, Pa., son of the late Olivio and Elizabeth (Ferruti) Erminio. Francis was a 1961 graduate of German Township High School (Pa.), where he was involved in football and theater. He spent his entire professional career in the automotive industry specifically in under-car sales and repair and was instrumental in opening and managing stores throughout the east coast. His hobbies and interests include coaching youth sports and reading for personal development. Besides his parents; Francis was preceded in death by his brother, Richard; and sisters, Lenora Barbush and Nancy Lawson. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Patricia A. (Lucas) Erminio; his son, Kevin; grandchildren, Ryan and Jack; brother, Nick; sisters, Pauline Huggins, Selma Bahuriak, Sylvia Krofcheck and Rita Urbany; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received in The Dearth Funeral Home, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, Pa. 15468, on Monday, January 13, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m., where a prayer service will be held on Tuesday, at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish-Masontown Site, 101 West Church Avenue, Masontown, Pa., with Rev. Fr. Douglas Dorula as celebrant. www.dearthfh.comView online memorial
