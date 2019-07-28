ESCALERA, Lt. Col. Daniel C., USMC (Ret.), slipped the surly bonds of earth July 14, 2019. A great soul of honor, service, faith, generosity and enthusiastic friendship, Dan exemplified the USMC creed "Always Faithful." He served with distinction during his 25-year Marine Corps career and throughout his retirement. At graduation from UCAL Santa Barbara, he was commissioned as 2/Lt. USMC in 1954, then designated Naval Aviator in 1956. He flew combat reconnaissance missions during the Cuban Missile Crisis and during his first tour in Vietnam. He was severely injured on Christmas Day 1967, attempting to land his crippled aircraft after taking enemy fire. Upon recovery, assignments included support to the Dep/Chief of Staff for Aviation at USMC HQ and student at the Naval War College, where he returned later as an instructor. He served a second combat tour in Vietnam as a fighter pilot in 1972, ultimately completing 262 combat missions. His awards included the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with 10 strike/flight awards, Navy Commendation Medal and others. He retired from active service in 1979. An avid sailor, he was Race Director for the American Sail Training Association, where he managed the 1980 TALL SHIPS transatlantic race. He served for 20 years as a Sailing Coach for the U.S. Naval Academy; he was awarded Sailing Coach of the Year 2000. In Richmond, he was active with USMC associations, outreach to wounded veterans, The Gideons International and historic St. John's Church. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Escalera; sons, Dwight (Vickie), Richard; daughters, Karen, Linda; and six surviving grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 1101 Forest Ave., Richmond, Va., on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. Family will receive visitors after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church Endowment Fund or VBH Foundation.View online memorial