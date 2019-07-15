ESCOBAR, Eduvigis "Eddy" Origuel, 95, of Midlothian, peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Don Pedro Pontiveros Escobar and Dona Felicidad Origuel Escobar; and her four brothers and two sisters-in-law; Pedro Origuel Escobar Jr. (Florentina), Francisco Origuel Escobar (Angelita), Nereo Origuel Escobar and Arturo Origuel Escobar. Surviving are her three sisters and one brother-in-law, Gloria Escobar Solivet (Leonardo), Evangeline Origuel Escobar and Veneracion Origuel Escobar; two sisters-in-law, Josephina Machado Escobar and Zenaida Mendoza Escobar. Tita Eddy was a beloved tita (aunt) to several nieces and nephews, a great-aunt to the children of her nieces and nephews and a godmother to her devoted and loving niece, Leticia Escobar Lesaca. She was such a devoted aunt to her nieces and nephews that she had all of their birthdates memorized and never missed sending them all birthday cards. Eddy was born in Manila, Philippines, on October 17, 1923. Her earliest years were spent in Majayjay, Laguna, and she was raised in Nagcarlan, Laguna. Eddy received her teaching degree at Santa Isabel College in Manila. She furthered her education and enrolled at the University of Santo Thomas, where she earned a degree in Medicine in October 1963. She passed her Philippine Medical Board License in November 1963. Eddy was a devout Catholic. Her love for our Lord and the teachings of Christ was the reason she joined the religious order of the Daughters of Charity of Saint Vincent de Paul. This was her true calling as it provided her the opportunity to help and serve the needy. As a nun, she devoted her life to charity and served the community as a physician. She moved to the United States in 1978 to help care for her elderly father. Eddy gained employment as a surgical assistant with Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, Virginia, where she retired after 17 years of service. After retirement, she remained active, and her passion for volunteerism continued. She enjoyed her long life through her extensive travels, visiting various countries and her relatives around the world. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 16, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel, 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, Virginia 23113. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Drive, North Chesterfield, Virginia 23235. Entombment Mt. Calvary, Richmond, Virginia.View online memorial