ESPER, Theresa A., 88, a native of Richmond, Va., departed this life surrounded by family at home on July 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony G. Esper; her mother and father, Joseph G. and Victoria Anthony; and her brother, Joseph G. Anthony Jr. She is survived by her nephews, Joseph G. Anthony III and his wife, Lisa, of Hampton and his sons, Christian and John and stepsons, Timothy and Holden; George M. Anthony of Richmond and his children, Michael, Zachary and Victoria and her four children; and her sister-in-law, Martha A. Anthony of Richmond; along with many cousins and friends. Theresa worked at DMV and later moved from there to Richmond Memorial and Regional Memorial Medical Centers, where after many years she retired to take care of her mother. She loved family, going out to eat and cooking for others. Her first comments after "hello" to anyone who walked into her home were "Have you eaten?" or "Can I get you something to drink?" She was a member of St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church and their Women's Auxiliary. She also helped cook for many Lebanese Food Festivals and other events. The family wants to thank her wonderful caregivers, Kim, Tanae, Jackie, Teddy, Lavon and Robyn for their help. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 6, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a Rosary will be said at 7 p.m. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church, 4611 Sadler Road. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church or to a charity of your choice.View online memorial
