ESPOSITO, Delores Comer, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. She was born in Shenandoah, Virginia, and was the daughter of the late Melvin Dovel Comer and Mary Magdalene Comer of Staunton, Virginia. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 41 years, George Esposito; and two sisters, Oletha Cannaday and Faye Acord. She is survived by her two children, Dominick Esposito and wife, Laurie, of Southlake, Texas and daughter, Elisa Persinger and husband, Clay, of Darien, Connecticut; five grandchildren, Carrington, Claire, Nick, George and Wade; very special grandniece, Adair Esposito; and two sisters, Bonnie Moore and Agatha Brown. Delores will always be remembered by her beautiful smile, bubbly personality and welcoming spirit. She was the most devoted mother and friend. A memorial service will be held at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Road, Richmond, Virginia, at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26.