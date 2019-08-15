ESTABROOK, Joann, God gave her peace on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 9:50 a.m. She awaits the resurrection of the dead (I The. 4:16) into God's Kingdom. Her love will live on through her mother, Anna DelGaudio; and brother, James; her husband, Stephen; son, Darrell; daughter-in-law, Jennifer (Allen); and three precious grandchildren, Allison (14), Libby (7) and Hannah (3); as well as her beloved niece, Mariangela Mercurio and her mother, Jo-Ann. We will gather to celebrate the love God shared through her Friday, August 16, 2019, at the Woody Funeral Home-Atlee Chapel, 9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the same location. Although she loved flowers, your expressions of love can be directed to either of these loving organizations that she supported: Mechanicsville Churches Emergency Functions (MCEF), P.O. Box 604, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111 or Foothold International, P.O. Box 493, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.View online memorial