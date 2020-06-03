ESTES, Robert Truman Sr., 86, of Powhatan, passed away June 2, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Doris S. Estes; two daughters, Donna Estes of Goochland, Lisa Gits (Jacques) of Powhatan; one sister, Grace Munchel of Florida; one brother, Buddy Hazzard of Chesterfield; seven grandchildren, Melissa, Nicole, Shawn, Tyler, Carly, Phillip, Dylan; six great-grandchildren, Lauren, Ryan, Landon, Holden, Adelynn, Collins; and a devoted friend, Kristy. Robert was preceded in death by one son, Bobby T. Estes Jr. A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at 2693 Rocky Oak Rd., Powhatan, 23139. Bob says BYOB for the celebration. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Powhatan Equine Rescue League, P.O.Box 986, Powhatan, Va. 23139. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
