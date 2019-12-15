ETIENNE, Fan Cox, 92, passed away on December 13, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Charles Edwin Cox and Frances Vaughan Cox. Fan grew up in "The Center of the Universe," Ashland, Va., which she always considered home. She spent three years at Mary Washington College and graduated from Richmond Professional Institute (now VCU) with a degree in theater. She started her career in radio advertising and as a summer stock performer before heading to the bright lights of New York City. There she met a handsome Frenchman, Henri Etienne whom she married in 1964. They moved to New Orleans, where they totally embraced the magic of The French Quarter, where they lived for 28 years. Upon Henri's death in 1993, she moved back home to Ashland, where she was an active member of the community until she "retired" to Westminster Canterbury in 2012. Fan was a force to be reckoned with, possessing an intellectual curiosity and the energy to pursue it. She was fueled by an imaginative sense of humor and will be remembered as having a kind word for everyone she met. She will be missed by so many. In addition to her husband, Henri; Fan was predeceased by her brother, C. Edwin Cox Jr. She is survived by her brother, William C. Thomas and his wife, Carole; her sister-in-law, Carolyne Cox; her nephew, Bill Cox and his wife, Beth; niece, Mary B. Saclarides and her husband, John; nephew, Steven Thomas and his wife, Maya; and niece, Karen Thomas-Alyea and her husband, Garret. A memorial service will be held at St. James the Less Episcopal Church in Ashland, Va., on Tuesday, December 17, at 2 p.m.View online memorial