ETOSH, Nancy S., 82, of Richmond, Va., passed away on November 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Etosh; and daughter, Sandra A. Etosh. She is survived by her daughter, Betty Etosh Conrad; son, James E. Etosh; grandson, Wyatt L. Cunningham III (Chelsea); granddaughter, Jennifer Etosh; and two great-grandchildren, Cadence and Cali. After 30 years, Nancy retired from AT&T/Lucent and enjoyed spending her time dancing, listening to music, watching sports and discussing politics. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4560 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. Services will be private. The family would like to thank the staff at Retreat Hospital, Hospice Unit.