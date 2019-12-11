ETTER, Beverley "Bev," 72, went to be with the Lord on December 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Virginia Bennett; and brother, Charlie Bennett. She is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years, James "Tubby" Etter; daughters, Terry (Mike), Tracy and Nicole "Boo"; and three grandchildren. Beverley was the former co-owner of Bellwood Auto Parts. In her free time she enjoyed spending time with her family and both freshwater and saltwater fishing. The family will receive friends 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a memorial ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.View online memorial