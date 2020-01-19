EUBANK, Henry Mercer Jr., died peacefully at his home in Charlotte, N.C., on January 14, 2020, at the age of 85. A visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2019, at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to American Heart Association at www.heart.org. Please visit www.mcewenminthillchapel.com to leave online condolences.View online memorial
