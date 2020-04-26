EUBANK WILSON, Phyllis "Diane," 60, passed on March 13, 2020, in Goochland, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Delton and Bessie Wilson. She is survived by her daughters, Misty and Tanya; sons, Wayne and Randy; her loving partner of 22 years, Wilbur; and sister, Rachel; 15 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The family will receive friends on a later date for a Celebration of Life.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
