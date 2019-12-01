EURE, Ethel Faulkner, born January 21, 1929, and grew up in Franklin County, N.C., and died November 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clara Dickerson Faulkner and Walter L. Faulkner; two sisters, two brothers; and her beloved husband, Jack Lee Eure. She will be remembered by her family at First Baptist Church and friends at Lakewood Manor, as well as her devoted friends, Lee and Ann Poates and Phylis Wilson. She often entertained all her family and the Eure family at their home and at the Westwood Club to celebrate holiday and family milestones. Ethel faithfully served God through First Baptist Church, where she had been a member since 1950. She blessed everyone who knew her. Ethel served everyone she ever met from feeding the homeless on Thanksgiving to sending birthday cards to residents in her building at Lakewood. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church with a reception to follow there in late January, to be announced at a later date through the church. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial