EVANS, Calvin, departed this life July 7, 2020. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 38 years, Patricia Jones Evans; daughter, Crystal Evans; son, Stephen Evans; grandson, Aiden Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Sunday, July 12, 2020, from 12 to 6 p.m. and Monday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, 3101 Nine Mile Rd., on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. There will be no repast following the service.View online memorial
