EVANS, ETHEL

EVANS, Mrs. Ethel Clay, 100, of Sandy Hook, Va., entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 5, 2020, at her residence. She was born to the late James Edward Clay and Catherine Tony Clay. She leaves to cherish her memory her five children, Thomas Evans (Viola), Catherine Snead (Thomas), Deacon Lewis Evans (Thelma), Shirley Lewis (Charles) and Florence Taylor; daughter-in-law, Brenda Evans; 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on June 10, 2020, at Second Union Baptist Church. Rev. Stevie Trent Sr. officiating.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of ETHEL EVANS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.