EVANS, Lephay Mims, 88, of Ashland, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Evans; son, Scott Evans; parents, Tommie Evans and Jessie Stokes; brothers, Zola Evans and Heston Evans. He was born in Johnsonville, S.C., and was raised on a tobacco farm in Lake City. Mims went to Clemson and graduated with the first VCU graduating class. He retired from Philip Morris after 36 years. He enjoyed golfing and woodworking. He especially enjoyed having woodworking projects to give to friends. Mims is survived by his daughters, Robin Evans and Tracy Harrison; grandchildren, Josh Hawley (Samantha), Sara Gressett (Joey), Raleigh Harrison, Denise Escalante and Lauren Evans; great-grandson, Noah Hawley; sister, Novalene Gowdy (Hal); and sister-in-law, Betty Evans. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005.View online memorial
