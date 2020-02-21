EVANS, Mary Simmons "Bucky," as she was affectionately called by family and friends, departed this life February 15, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory two loving and devoted daughters, Anita (Kevin), Rosalind; a loyal and devoted son, Beauregard "Bo" Jr.; 21 grandchildren, 29 great-grands and one great-great-grand; one devoted sister and caregiver, Irene; one loyal brother, Floyd Jr.; two faithful brothers-in-law, James and Charles; three dedicated sisters-in-law, Shirley, Louise and Helen; five chosen daughters, Jean, Arlene, Vanita, Avis and Mary; special friends, Bessie "Cookie," Denise, Barbara and Toynia; devoted neighbors, James and Corrine Carver; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. Funeral service will be Saturday, February 22, 2020, First Baptist Church (Centralia), 2920 Kingsdale Road at 12 p.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial
