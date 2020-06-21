EVANS, Melissa Lee, 78, of Manakin-Sabot, passed into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Born April 20, 1942, to the late LaVerne Veatch Evans and Dr. Everett Idris Evans. She is survived by her two brothers, Richard I. Evans and Robert R. Evans (Beverly); nephews, Adam Evans (Christy) of Dallas, Texas and Robert Rhys Evans Jr. of Richmond; nieces, Kimberly Barnils (Armand) of Houston, Texas and Catherine Hoffman of Richmond; and numerous other nieces and nephews. Melissa graduated from St. Catherine's School, attended Mary Baldwin College and graduated from Westhampton College (University of Richmond) with a B.A. in English in 1964. She worked for the law firm of Hunton & Williams for more than 30 years, retiring in 2007. She was a lifelong resident of Goochland County, first at her family farm Vinita, and most recently at Road's End in Manakin-Sabot. She was active in the horse riding community of the county for more than 70 years. She and her many friends participated in trail riding events throughout Virginia. She was also devoted to her dogs, including her German Shepard, "Czar," who was with her to the end. Melissa had been supported throughout her final illness by a wide circle of devoted friends, and she frequently expressed her thankfulness for all that love and support meant to her. Melissa was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Goochland. Interment is private. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Mary's. In lieu of flowers, Melissa requested that contributions be made to the Goochland Animal Shelter or the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation (TRF).View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Arthur Ashe statue vandalized with 'White Lives Matter' graffiti
-
UPDATE: Police say protesters entered apartment building during march before toppling another Confederate statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'Ready to move in a new direction': Stoney forces resignation of Richmond police chief
-
UPDATED: Colonial Heights man, 20, shot in car by Prince George police officers
-
Six Monument Avenue residents sue to stop Lee statue's removal; new case moved to federal court