EVANS, Ruby S., 101, of Richmond, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, M. Woodson Evans; and her daughter, Mildred "Micki" Evans. Ruby was a dedicated housewife and mother and a lifelong member of Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church. She is survived by her sons, Monroe Evans and Steve Evans; and her granddaughter, Jennifer Evans. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be made to www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Ruby EVANS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.