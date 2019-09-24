EVANS, Sarah Belle. On Saturday, September 21, 2019, Heaven welcomed a sweet angel, Sarah Belle Evans, age 97.5, who is now reunited with the love of her life, A. Monroe Evans, husband of 59 years. Sarah Belle was born on March 9, 1922, to the late Maurice Merritt Moseley and Sallie Matthews Moseley of LaCrosse, Va. She graduated from Blackstone College in 1941 and the Medical College of Virginia in 1944, where she received a B.S. degree in nursing. For 25 years, she shared compassionate care with patients at MCV and Southside Community Hospital in Farmville. A devoted member of the Farmville United Methodist Church since 1948, Sarah Belle served the Lord with gladness in many capacities, including leader of the Louise Hudgins/Sarah Belle Evans Prayer Group until her death. She was also a member of the Farmville Woman's Club, the Judith Randolph-Longwood DAR, the Serendipity Club and the Blackstone College Alumnae Association. She enjoyed serving her community as a precinct voter supervisor and bloodmobile volunteer nurse for years. Many lives had been touched by her positive attitude, sweet demeanor, faith in the Lord and love of family and friends. She is survived by her three children: a son, Charles Jackson Evans and wife, Pam, of Appomattox, Va.; and two daughters, Sarah Evans Stokes and husband, Cary, of Farmville, Va. and Merle Evans Stables and husband, Clint, of Reedville, Va. Left to lovingly cherish her memory are seven grandchildren, David Evans (Heather), Daniel Evans (Jessica), Chris Evans (Monica), Sarah McIntosh (Tom), David Stables (Meghan), Collin Stokes (Lindsey) and Kathryn Hansen (Billy). Grandma Sarah Belle, also affectionately known as Grandma Church and Bear Belle, will be missed by her great-grandchildren, Haleigh, Brennan, Gage, Claire Belle, Remi, William, Braden, Lauren, Landon, Brooks, Connor, Reese, Brooke, Charlotte, Jourdan and Waverly. She was predeceased by her siblings, Maurice Merritt Moseley Jr., Arthur Maddox Moseley, William Birdsong Moseley, Ida Matthews Seymour; and a daughter-in-law, Gay Bosserman Evans. The family would like to thank her sitters and earthly angels Nannie Jones, Sallie Morton and Michelle Lipscomb for their tender loving care and the staff and residents of the Woodland (Brookview) for becoming a special extended family during the past two-and-a-half years. A celebration of Sarah Belle's life will be held at Farmville United Methodist Church on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 11 a.m., followed by a reception/visitation at the Woodland Community Center, 103 Varner Drive. A family burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to The UMW of the Farmville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 64, Farmville, Va. 23901, The Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 87, Farmville, Va. 23901 or to a charity of your choice. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.comView online memorial