EVANS, Thomas H. Jr. On April 2, 2020, the Lord called one of his strongest warriors, Thomas H. Evans Jr., home to Glory. Thomas, 73, born on January 18, 1947, was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Sr. and Annie Bea Evans; two brothers and his sister. He is survived by devoted wife, Jacqueline; four daughters, 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two brothers, two sisters, a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. In lieu of a service, to stay in compliance with the current CDC regulations, his family will family will celebrate his legacy at a later date.View online memorial
