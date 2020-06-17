EVANS, William C. Sr., 91, Sunrise, June 24, 1928, Sunset, June 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Theresa Evans. He is survived by his children, William Evans Jr., Arlitta Alleyne, Geraldine Evans, Donald Evans (Jewel), Wayne Evans (Sheila), Timothy Evans (Lucy) and Beverly Harris; brother-in-law, Ples Collins; sisters-in-law, JoAnn Dawkins and Cathleen Mitchell; 20 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family members and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Trinity Baptist Church Male Chorus, 2811 Fendall Ave., Richmond, Va. 23222.View online memorial
