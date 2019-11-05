EVENS, Marilyn Ruth Starkman "Mikki," passed away on November 2, 2019, at the age of 92. The daughter of Julius and Celia Baker Starkman, who both predeceased her, she was born on July 19, 1927, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Her husband, Dr. Nathan Evens; and her brother, Harold M. Starkman also predeceased her; as did her first husband, Dr. David J. Greenberg. She is survived by her children, Deborah K. Greenberg, Dr. Joshua M. Greenberg and Jonathan D. Greenberg (Holli). Also surviving are stepchildren, Mark F. Evens (Donna), Dr. Steven E. Evens (Dr. Bonita Makdad) and Betsy Kastenbaum (Robert). Surviving grandchildren include Emily Reed (Brendan), Amanda Goodman (Campe), Daniel Greenberg (Kathryn), Jessica Greenberg, Jonathan Kastenbaum(Marion), Andrew Kastenbaum (Avery), Daniel Evens, Jaclyn Evens and Elias Evens. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Samuel Reed, Helena Reed, William Reed, Beata Goodman, Madeline Goodman, Natalie Goodman and Rhodes Kastenbaum. Mikki graduated from Radcliffe College (Harvard University) in 1948. Conjointly with two others, she was awarded the Phi Beta Kappa prize for first-in-class. She earned a Master of Arts from the Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences in 1950. Mikki taught English and Western World Literature at Virginia Commonwealth University for 10 years. Later, she was employed at Philip Morris USA, retiring in 1991 as Manager of Employee Communications. Active in literary and charitable groups, Mikki was a member of PLA (Progressive Literary Association) and Questors. Among other organizations, she was a member of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, an active and later associate member of the Council of the VMFA and board member and president of the Memorial Child Guidance Clinic (now Childsavers). Mikki also served on the board of the Endowment Fund of the MCGC and the board of the Beth Ahabah Museum and Archives and the Board of Managers of Congregation Beth Ahabah. She was the first female president of the Harvard Club of Virginia. She also authored a history of the Jewish community of Richmond "Through the Years." Mikki and her husband, Nathan established a fund to provide holiday meals for those in need at Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hanukkah. Thank you to all those involved in her care, especially to Felicia Johnson, Lorraine Bryant and Adrian Saunders. A funeral ceremony will be held 9:30 a.m. Tuesday (today), November 5, Bliley's Central Chapel, 3801 Augusta Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23230, followed by interment in Hebrew Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Beth Ahabah Museum and Archives, Beth Sholom Lifecare Community or a charity of your choice.View online memorial