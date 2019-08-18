EVERETT, Leonard "Lennie" A., 71, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away August 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Vernon and Florance Sampson Everett. He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Judith Everett; children, Arthur Lennie Everett, Deborah Woodson and Jason Collier; many grandchildren; sister, Linda Waters; nieces, Kim Jackson and Candace Gentry; nephew, Chris Waters; and his faithful and loving dogs, Nicki and Tabitha. He was a loving husband and father who loved life and was a true and faithful friend. He volunteered as an EMT after he came home from a long day's work as an electrician with the Local 666, for over 30 years. In his free time he enjoyed fishing in the Gulf where he tried to catch the biggest tuna. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richmond Animal League, www.ral.org.View online memorial