EVERETT, McClary II, departed this life Thursday, December 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, McClary Everett Jr. McClary (affectionately called BooBoo). He was born in Richmond, Va., at St. Mary's Hospital. He attended Glen Lea Elementary School, Moody Middle School and Henrico High School. He received his GED from Halifax Community College, Weldon, N.C. McClary had been employed by Road-Tek Traffic Solutions as Crew Supervisor. McClary was a very caring father. His illuminating smiles will be missed, but never forgotten. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Janice Chisholm; honoree father, Robert Chisholm; daughter, McCayla Everett; fiancee, Latasha Deleon; stepson, Zhyarin Deleon; grandmother, Jorethia Rhems; and a host of other aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Abundant Life Church of Christ, 3300 Neale St., at 11 a.m.View online memorial