EVERETT, Robert Ryland Jr., 48, died peacefully in his sleep on Monday, January 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Lucinda Smith Everett; and cousins, Joe, Fleet and Rick Dalby. He was preceded in death by Robert Ryland Everett, his father; and Anne Pruitt Everett, his mother. Robert grew up in Suffolk, Virginia, where he attended Nansemond Suffolk Academy from elementary through high school, graduating in 1989. Robert started his college career at The University of Richmond and went on to earn his B.A. in Communications and Graphic Design from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. Robert will be remembered as a caring, compassionate, humble and above all a loving man. He had a wicked sense of humor and was, in fact, one of the funniest guys you could ever know -- IF you were patient enough to wait for the punch line! Robert had a knack for instantly making people feel as if they had known him for a lifetime. He is greatly missed by his family, friends and loved ones. A memorial service will be held at Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street, Glen Allen, Va. 23060, on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. The reception will follow at Capital Ale, 4024 Cox Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the cancer foundation of your choice.View online memorial
