FAHED, Fred Thomas, 73, of Richmond, Va., passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born in 1946 in Richmond and was the son of the late Nagee and Freda Fahed. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Steven and Norman Fahed, Mary Madison and Anne Dailey. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Margaret "Peggy" Fahed; children, Kevin Fahed, Tanya Yesbeck (Michael) and Mark Fahed (Holly); grandchildren, Kevin Jr., Claire, Connie, Anna and Charlotte; and sister, Diane Saady (Joseph). He was a great husband, dad, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 10 (today), at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a Rosary will be said at 7 p.m. A Mass will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, January 11, at St. Anthony Maronite Catholic Church, 4611 Sadler Road, where the family will receive friends one hour prior. Interment Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Following the burial, a luncheon will be held in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation.View online memorial
FAHED, FRED
To send flowers to the family of Fred Fahed, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
2:00PM-4:00PM
Bliley's - Central
3801 Augusta Avenue
Richmond, VA 23230
3801 Augusta Avenue
Richmond, VA 23230
Guaranteed delivery before Fred's Visitation begins.
Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Bliley's - Central
3801 Augusta Avenue
Richmond, VA 23230
3801 Augusta Avenue
Richmond, VA 23230
Guaranteed delivery before Fred's Visitation begins.
Jan 10
Rosary
Friday, January 10, 2020
7:00PM
7:00PM
Bliley's - Central
3801 Augusta Avenue
Richmond, VA 23230
3801 Augusta Avenue
Richmond, VA 23230
Guaranteed delivery before Fred's Rosary begins.
Jan 11
Mass
Saturday, January 11, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Saint Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church
4611 Sadler Road
Glen Allen, VA 23060
4611 Sadler Road
Glen Allen, VA 23060
Guaranteed delivery before Fred's Mass begins.